1 man taken to hospital after Coquitlam shooting

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Maillardville neighbourhood.

Officers were called to Decaire Street near Hammond Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers found one man with serious injuries who was then taken to hospital.

Police blocked off part of surrounding area, leaving multiple houses behind police tape.

Investigators combed through the area, leaving several cones on the roadway.

RCMP were also called to a second crime scene, less than two kilometres away.

First responders were called to Hillside Avenue and Croteau Court after reports of a vehicle fire.

Police have not confirmed whether the two crimes scenes are linked.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.