$1-million fire in Aylmer, 10 people displaced

At least 10 people are displaced after a century building in the heart of Aylmer was destroyed by fire Monday evening.

The blaze broke out shortly after 8:30 pm on Talbot Street.

The structure contained several upper-floor apartment units and main-floor businesses.

One business owner told CTV News his daughter was still cleaning inside his ground floor realty office when fire crews pulled up and went upstairs. She quickly fled.

Aylmer Fire Chief Todd McKone said his crews arrived to find heavy flame and smoke in the upper floor units. Smoke alarms were sounding.

“Crews cleared the facility and we had a good idea no one was inside. It was extremely hot and smoky. It was not a safe condition to do firefighting in. So, we transitioned to a defensive attack at that time,” said McKone.

As tenants were taken to area hotels, some neighbouring business owners watched the battle against the flames.

While some spots were knocked down quickly, others proved harder to fight.

“The flames were out for the most part, except for one particular corner. It just wouldn’t go out,” said a cafe owner who watched from her business across the street.

McKone said 50 firefighters from Aylmer, Malahide, Central Elgin and later St. Thomas, helped to bring the fire under control.

The early damage estimate is set at $1-million but could climb higher.

During the fire, the roof collapsed into the structure. That forced firefighters to bring in heavy equipment at daybreak.

Throughout the morning, it tore away at the roof to access hotspots.

Investigators will comb the site when safe, but a suspected cause has already been determined.

“It’s not suspicious. It is centered around cooking activities that took place earlier in the day,” McKone said.

At least two neighbouring buildings, including a bank, have smoke and water damage.

According to McKone, an engineer will need to inspect them before they can reopen.

Other businesses along Talbot Street between John Street and Queen Street are not expected to open until the afternoon.

Traffic in the area has been rerouted.

Back at the scene, Paul Driver expressed sorrow at the sight of the blaze.

Just three months ago, he moved his business out of the building.

“We got to know some of the tenants that lived above us and the other businesses, tough to see,” said Driver.

And like many here, he said he is saddened to know the streetscape will soon have a hole in its heart.

“Downtowns are really important. I hate to see any of the old buildings go,” Driver expressed with sadness.

The cafe owner shared the same thoughts for the future.

“All the improvement and new businesses coming and to have this happen, just wow!” she shared.

—Video source: Jarrett Medeiros and Cody Colfax