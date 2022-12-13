$1-million fire near Strathroy

Damage is estimated at $1-million after a home, southwest of Strathroy, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. broke out around 9:30 a.m.

The home, a wood-framed ranch, is owned by Jim Laughton.

He told CTV News he was watching TV just before 9:30 a.m. when he was startled.

“I was watching the news. All of sudden the door went ‘bang’ and there was a big puff of smoke coming in.”

Immediately alarmed, Laughton went out his patio door and noticed smoke and flame coming from an attached two-car garage.

He immediately got his wife and dog safely outside before calling 9-1-1.

Adelaide Metcalfe Fire Chief Dan Parker says the first arriving firefighters noted smoke billowing into the air.

“We had smoke and fire coming out of all four corners of the garage area and through the kitchen windows. And when the crews arrived we hit it hard from the outside exterior,” said Parker.

Eventually, crews from Glencoe and Southwest Middlesex joined the effort.

As the fire spread, it became evident the home and vehicles inside the garage could not be saved.

Parker instructed crews to fight the flames from the outside.

There is no cause, but Parker said the blaze is not suspicious.

Laughton, who built the home 22 years ago with his brother, said he is insured.

While saddened by his loss, he is thankful no one was hurt.

“That’s for sure. It is still an awful mess though,” said Laughton.