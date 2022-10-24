iHeartRadio

$1 million in damage in Clearview house fire


Emergency crews tackle a house fire in Clearview Township, Ont., Sun., Oct., 23, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

One person was rushed to hospital after a large house fire in Clearview Township Sunday night.

Emergency crews arrived just after 7 p.m.

Paramedics took one person to a local hospital with injuries.

Clearview Fire Service says no one else was injured.

The fire has not been deemed suspicious, but a cause is still under investigation.

Damage is estimated to have been over 1 million dollars.

