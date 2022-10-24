$1 million in damage in Clearview house fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
One person was rushed to hospital after a large house fire in Clearview Township Sunday night.
Emergency crews arrived just after 7 p.m.
Paramedics took one person to a local hospital with injuries.
Clearview Fire Service says no one else was injured.
The fire has not been deemed suspicious, but a cause is still under investigation.
Damage is estimated to have been over 1 million dollars.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cardsA Halifax artist’s intricate greeting cards are standing out amongst the rest.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to councilNorth Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
-
Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater VictoriaThe Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.
-
Several new mayors elected in municipalities across the regionAlex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
New mayor, four new councillors elected in Sault Ste. MarieSault Ste. Marie city council will look a little different this term following Monday’s municipal election.