$1 million investment for YQG upgrades

The Windsor International Airport has received $1.02 million in government funding for various upgrades including signage and barriers.

MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Tuesday.

Kusmierczyk saying the money will create more jobs and help stimulate the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic that saw air travel 90 per cent below 2019 levels.

He says before the pandemic hit 300,000 people were using the airport per year.

Mayor Drew Dilkens adding the funding is a signal of confidence in the local airport.

More to come.