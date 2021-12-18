$1 million lottery ticket sold in Ottawa

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says someone in Ottawa could be $1 million richer.

OLG announced its winners from Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Saturday. The grand prize winning ticket was sold in Brampton, Ont. but one of two Maxmillions prizes was sold in Ottawa. The other was sold in Toronto.

Two tickets for the Lotto Max second prize draw, each worth $250,582.40 were sold in Mississauga and Toronto and an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Toronto.

The next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 will offer an $18 million jackpot.