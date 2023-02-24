$1-million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize won by Amherstburg man

An Amherstburg man can “find his possible” after winning a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million.

Timothy Kelly won the Gold Ball Draw on Dec. 24, 2022.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5-million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1-million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10-million and can exceed $60 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn's Variety Inc. on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.