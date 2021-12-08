$1 million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Someone in Simcoe County is holding a lottery ticket worth $1 million.
In a release on Wednesday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a Lotto Max ticket sold somewhere in Simcoe County won the $1 million encore prize in Tuesday's draw.
Lottery tickets can be checked using the OLG app, or by heading to a store that sells tickets.
Winners can book an in-person appointment at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim their prize.
The $1 million winner will need to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss prize claim options.
The Lotto Max jackpot grows to an estimated $60 million, plus six maxmillions for the Friday draw.
Tickets can be purchased until 10:30 p.m. that evening.
