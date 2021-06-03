$1 million payoff for Orillia man who always plays encore

An Orillia man who says he always adds encore to his lotto ticket is $1 million richer.

Jacob Spring says he's been playing the lottery for as long as he can remember and never forgets to pay the extra dollar for encore.

When the 64-year-old retiree checked his ticket from the May 4, 2021, draw, he was shocked. "I thought something was wrong," he laughed.

The married father of two was trying to keep the win quiet and hadn't told family or friends as he wasn't sure how to feel about the win, describing the feeling as being "elated and terrified at the same time."

Once it's safe to do so, Spring plans on taking a trip to see as much of Canada as he can. He says he will also share his windfall with his children and pay some bills.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Ridge Convenience Store on Monarch Drive in Orillia.

The convenience store may have a winning touch as a $100,000 ticket for the March 29 draw was sold there.