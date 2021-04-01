$1 million prize from lottery ticket sold in Cambridge remains unclaimed

Anyone who purchased a lottery ticket in Cambridge might want to check their numbers soon.

According to a Thursday news release from the OLG, a ticket worth $1 million dollars that was sold in the city remains unclaimed.

The OLG said there are two weeks left to claim the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1 million prize from the April 15, 2020 draw.

Players must match all nine numbers to win the prize. Players are reminded they have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Just last week, a Tavistock couple discovered they won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot, with a ticket that was sitting in their cupholder for a week.

OLG says players can check their tickets on OLG.ca, use the OLG lottery app, or call their WIN! Line at 1-866-891-8946.

The owner(s) of winning tickets are then asked to fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.