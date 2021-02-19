A tip from the public helped police arrest a 21-year-old man accused of human trafficking and sexually assaulting a sex worker in Edmonton.

On Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said they had arrested 27-year-old Kevin Dorcelus Cetoute in connection to the investigation, but that Jonty Jean, 21, and Andrew Elien-Abbot, 26, were on the loose.

On Thursday night, the Edmonton Police service arrested Jean in southwest Edmonton after it received a tip from the public, ALERT said.

Elien-Abbot is still at large and believed to be in Quebec. ALERT said Elien-Abbot is likely armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers.

The three men face two dozen charges related to trafficking, gang sexual assault and sexual assault while using a firearm, and forcible confinement.