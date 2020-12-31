One more Saskatchewan resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the province’s death total to 155.

The government said the person from the Saskatoon zone was over the age of 80.

The province also reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 439 more recovered cases.

The Government of Saskatchewan said it will not be providing a COVID-19 case update on Jan. 1. Case information from Jan. 1 will be included in the Jan 2. case update.

Of the 190 new cases, nine are in the far northwest zone, 22 are from the far northeast zone, 12 are from the northwest zone, 37 are from the north central zone, two are from the northeast zone, 47 are from Saskatoon, two are from the central west zone, four are from the central east zone, 23 are from Regina, three are from the southwest zone, eight are from the south central zone and 10 are from the southeast zone.

Another 11 cases are pending residence information. Fifteen previously reported cases have been assigned, including two in the northwest zone and 13 in the north central zone.

Saskatchewan currently has 2,699 active cases of COVID-19.

A total of 142 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 112 people in inpatient care and another 30 in intensive care.

As of Dec. 30, the province said 3,458 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to health care workers in Regina and Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 157, or 13 new cases per 100,000 population.

On Wednesday, 2,198 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.

57 ACTIVE CASES AT REGINA CORRECTIONAL CENTRE

There are 57 active cases of COVID-19 at the Regina Correctional Centre, as of Dec. 31, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said 54 active cases are among inmates and another three active cases are in staff members.

Testing is underway at the facility and the government said it expects an increase in case numbers.