1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General Hospital

Island Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital (TGH) has been identified Friday.

In total, five patients have tested positive for the illness since Island Health declared the outbreak on Oct. 12.

The health authority says the outbreak remains limited to the inpatient unit of the hospital.

"This additional case is not the result of new or ongoing transmission at TGH," said Island Health in a release Friday.

"The emergency department and the rest of the hospital remains open," adds the health authority. "There has been no impact to other areas of the hospital at this time."

Island Health says that it has its outbreak protocols in place at the hospital, which include increased cleaning and contact tracing.

As of Friday, Island Health is still working on communicating all details with patients, their families and staff members.