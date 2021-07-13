1 new COVID-19 case reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,846 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,391 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case is still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak
There are five Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,986 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 279,524 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 490,262 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 75.6% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 79.4% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 59.1% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
- 57.2% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated
