1 new COVID-19 case reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,846 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,391 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 1 case is still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak

There are five Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,986 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 279,524 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • A total of 490,262 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 75.6% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
  • 79.4% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
  • 59.1% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
  • 57.2% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated
