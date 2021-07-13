1 new COVID-19 case reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,846 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,391 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 case is still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak

There are five Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,986 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: