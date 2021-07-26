1 new COVID-19 death in Sask., 43 new cases reported
Saskatchewan reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday and 43 additional cases.
Active cases in the province sit at 356 with 23 recoveries added to the provinces total count.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 38, or 3.2 per 100,000 people.
New cases are located in the Far North West (12), Far North Central (one), Far North East (20), North Central (one), Saskatoon (five), South West (one), and South Central (one) zones. Two cases have pending residence details.
Fifty-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with 10 in ICU.
Saskatchewan health care workers administered 2,542 more doses of vaccine.
Seventy-four per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose and 62 per cent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.
No new lineage results were reported for variant cases on Monday. Of the 7,961 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 419 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).
