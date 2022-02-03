iHeartRadio

1 of 3 charged in Bonnyville carjacking still wanted: RCMP

One of three people who RCMP believe conducted an armed and violent carjacking on Kehewin Cree Nation is still at large a week later, police say.

In a Thursday update, police said Joshua Lawrence Desjarlais, 32, was arrested on Jan. 31 on Elizabeth Métis Settlement, where he lives.

Laine Solway-Martial, 23, is still wanted in connection to the Jan. 26 carjacking.

Around 5 a.m. that day, two people offered a male pedestrian a ride. When they dropped him off at a nearby home, two males approached the car with firearms and demanded the victims get out. The hitch hiker also revealed a firearm.

"When the victims refused a suspect fired a shot into the air at which point the victims got out of the car," Mounties say.

"After a violent interaction the suspects fled the scene in a pickup truck and did not take the victim’s vehicle."

A minor was arrested a short while later.

Mounties said they recovered a loaded firearm during Desjarlais' arrest, which they believe he used on Jan. 26.

He is due in Bonnyville provincial court on Feb. 10.

Police say Solway-Martial, also from the Elizabeth Métis Settlement, should not be approached. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-3358, 911, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

He is six feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes, a "medium" skin tone, and a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.

Both Desjarlais and Solway-Martial are charged with assault, robbery, and a number of weapons offences.

Kehewin Cree Nation is about 230 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

