'1 part seawall, 1/2 part condos': These Vancouver neighbourhoods were turned into AI-generated cocktails

Have you ever wondered what Gastown would taste like if it were a cocktail? Now you can find out, thanks to new neighbourhood-inspired mixes generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Spirit giant Absolut is unveiling a line of cocktail recipes that represent iconic neighbourhoods in major Canadian cities, including Vancouver.

The recipes are based on AI artwork, created by prompting a platform to generate a visual representation of a cocktail using the “ingredients” that make each neighbourhood unique. Then human bartenders translated the AI images into real cocktail or mocktail concoctions.

For Gastown, those “ingredients” were the Steam Clock, an indie art gallery, the concept of a meetup and a lounge. The drinkable counterpart, dreamt-up by Gastown bartender Joey Donnelly, involves avocado fat-washed vodka, sherry, yellow chartreuse liqueur, lime juice and kiwi fruit.

Vancouverites can also try recipes that aim to capture the spirit of Davie Village, Yaletown, Coal Harbour, Chinatown and downtown. The “key ingredients” for each neighbourhood were chosen by local residents, according to a news release.

“The combination of neighbourhoods and AI technology unlocked a rich territory for mixology that hasn’t been explored visually before,” says Caroline Begley of Corby Spirit and Wine, Absolut’s Canadian distributor in the release.

“Through this campaign, we want to leave Canadians inspired by the people, places and culture that surround them and to drink in every last drop of what makes these places special.”

And those from neighbourhoods not yet cocktail-ified can nominate theirs for the chance to be mixed next online.