1 person airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Friday, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.

The Abbotsford Police Department attended the scene on South Parallel Road west of Whatcom Road around 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Walker.

“The driver is in serious condition and being airlifted to hospital,” Walker wrote in an email to CTV News shortly after the collision.

Later in the day, in response to a request for information about the crash, BC Emergency Health Services referred CTV News to the BC Coroners Service, suggesting that the injured person did not survive.

Highway 1 was closed eastbound between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road to allow the helicopter to land, but it reopened shortly after the air ambulance departed.

South Parallel Road was closed between those two points as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) attended the scene, and Walker said it would likely remain closed for several hours.