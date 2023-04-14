1 person arrested after allegedly stealing Purolator truck while fleeing police; SIU investigating

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man who allegedly stole a Purolator truck was seriously injured during a police pursuit in Scarborough on Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident began in Whitby, where a 33-year-old man stole a truck. Durham Regional Police responded and chased after him.

The pursuit, the SIU said, ended in Scarborough when the man became involved in a collision near Neilson Road and Finch Avenue East.

He fled on foot to evade police and allegedly stole a Purolator truck, the SIU said. As a result, another pursuit ensued involving officers with Durham and Toronto police.

Video from the scene shows the truck slowly driving through an intersection before hitting and sliding into a fence near what appears to be a parking lot.

The SIU said the man stopped the truck near Brimley and Ellesmere roads and ran away from officers again. However, this time police were able to catch up with him and one of the officers deployed a conducted energy weapon at the man.

He was shortly arrested before he was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

The agency is asking anyone who may have information about the incident, including video or photos, to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Beth Macdonell