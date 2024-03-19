1 person arrested after shooting in Kanata

There are no reports of injuries after an evening shooting in Kanata.

Ottawa police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Winterset Road, off Campeau Drive, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. Residents living in the neighbourhood posted on Facebook that they heard several gunshots.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene for discharging a firearm.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West District Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.