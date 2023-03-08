1 person dead following fire in Quinton, Sask.
One person is dead following a fire in a central Saskatchewan village.
At around 7:15 a.m. on March 7, Punnichy RCMP received a report of a house fire on Main Street in the village of Quinton, a statement from RCMP explained.
Officers responded and assisted the Raymore and District Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of the blaze.
The home was destroyed in the fire, RCMP said. Officers reported to have found the body of one person in the wreckage.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is investigating the cause of the fatal fire with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Based on preliminary details, RCMP said officers are not investigating the blaze as suspicious at this time.
Quinton is located approximately 119 kilometres northeast of Regina.
