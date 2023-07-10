1 person dead following Regina house fire

Regina police say a body was found inside a home following a fire on the 1700 block of Quebec Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, an investigation is ongoing in conjunction with RPS, Regina Fire and the Coroner.

On Twitter Sunday afternoon, Regina Fire said it responded to the blaze adding that it had spread to a neighbouring home.

People were asked to avoid the scene while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The deceased person’s name, age or gender was not released.

Regina police said more information would be provided in another news release in the coming days.

Crews responded to a house fire on the 1700 Blk of Quebec St. Fire extended to the neighboring house. Crews working to extinguish the fire. Please keep clear of the area while crews are working. Fire will be investigated. #YQR pic.twitter.com/cjQ2uTiq31