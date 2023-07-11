1 person escaped a house fire in Strathcona County, police are searching for the people who set it
Police are searching for two people in connection with a fire at a rural residence in Strathcona County last month.
Mounties received a call about the fire from the Strathcona Fire Department around 9:15 a.m. on June 28.
The person inside the home managed to escape unharmed.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was deliberately set and police launched a criminal investigation.
A warrant has now been issued for Robert Martin, 45, of Red Deer for arson with disregard for human life and disobeying a court order.
Police believe Martin left the scene with another unknown male in a newer model white Ford F150.
Martin is believed to be in the Red Deer area or in Kelowna, B.C.
He is described as 6' tall, weighing about 250 pounds, heavy set, with brown eyes and brown hair.
The unidentified male is described as white, over 6' tall, and with a slender build.
Anyone with information about Martin or the unidentified male is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
