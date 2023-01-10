1 person found dead in Devon, Alta., house fire
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
Several people cried and hugged each other at the scene of a fatal house fire west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters and Mounties were called to the blaze on Brazeau Drive in Devon, a town on the southwestern outskirts of the city, at 1:20 p.m.
RCMP confirmed that after the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the house by emergency crews.
Police did not release any further details about the person who died.
Officials are still working to determine a cause but RCMP said there was no evidence that the fire was suspicious.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika NationGleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capitalSome Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Oil Kings deal World Juniors hero Dylan Guenther to SeattleThe Edmonton Oil Kings said a final goodbye to one of the best scorers in franchise history Tuesday when the WHL team traded forward Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
'He will be deeply missed': Six Nations mourns loss of former elected chiefFormer Elected Chief William (Bill) Montour passed away at the age of 81.