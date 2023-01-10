1 person found dead in Devon, Alta., house fire

Several people cried and hugged each other at the scene of a fatal house fire west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters and Mounties were called to the blaze on Brazeau Drive in Devon, a town on the southwestern outskirts of the city, at 1:20 p.m.

RCMP confirmed that after the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the house by emergency crews.

Police did not release any further details about the person who died.

Officials are still working to determine a cause but RCMP said there was no evidence that the fire was suspicious.