1 person found dead in the water near Rouge Beach: paramedics


Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead near Rouge Beach.

One person has been found dead in the water near Rouge Beach, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews responded to an unknown trouble call at the Scarborough beach at 1:44 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they located an individual without vital signs in the water.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

