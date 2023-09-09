1 person found dead in the water near Rouge Beach: paramedics

One person has been found dead in the water near Rouge Beach, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews responded to an unknown trouble call at the Scarborough beach at 1:44 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they located an individual without vital signs in the water.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

