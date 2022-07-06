1 person hospitalized after possible stabbing in Gastown

Police are investigating a possible stabbing in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood that left one person in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Few details have been confirmed, but the Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to a possible stabbing in the area of Abbott and Hastings streets.

"As of now, the suspect is still outstanding," spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics were called to the area shortly before 3 p.m. and transported one person to hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.