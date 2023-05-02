1 person in critical condition after crash involving pickup, semi west of Edmonton

At least one person was hospitalized after a pickup and a semi crashed west of Edmonton Tuesday morning.

The crash at Highway 627 and Range Road 12 around 11:30 a.m. left both the pickup truck and the semi in the ditch.

Watson Anderson, a Highway 627 commuter had called 911 shortly before the crash because his pickup was on fire.

He said firefighters had just finished putting out the fire when he heard a loud noise.

"We saw the trailer rolling in, but we never saw it hit. Just a bang. Huge bang," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"The truck was over in the ditch and we saw the big one rolling into the ditch."

The firefighters already on scene quickly moved to help the people involved in the crash.

Anderson said one person from the pickup truck was taken by STARS Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for STARS said a 65-year-old man was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital in critical condition.