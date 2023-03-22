1 person in critical condition after daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end
One person is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say the incident took place in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues just after 4:15 p.m.
One victim was located with gunshot wounds, police said. Police said the victim was transported to hospital via an emergency run and that their injuries are serious but non life threatening.
Paramedics added that the victim is a male of unknown age.
SHOOTING:
Kipling Ave & Finch Ave
4:17pm
- police o/s investigating
- 1 victim located with gun shot wound
- unknown injuries
- suspect desc as male, black, 5'8-5'9, average build, wearing all black clothing
- anyone with info call 9-1-1 #GO637728
^se
Images from the scene show police tape blocking off areas outside a high-rise complex.
Officers are describing the suspect as a Black male about 5'8 to 5'9 tall with an average build, wearing all black clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.
