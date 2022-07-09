1 person in critical condition after motorcycle crash closes Sea to Sky Highway southbound

A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle sent one person to hospital in critical condition and stopped traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway for hours Saturday afternoon.

West Vancouver police tweeted a warning about the incident shortly after 1:30 p.m., saying both of the highway's southbound lanes were closed at Lawrence Way, north of Horseshoe Bay, due to a "serious collision."

Around 3 p.m., the department said the Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was on its way to the crash scene, and warned that southbound traffic would remain closed "until further notice."

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News in an email that it had dispatched two ground ambulances to respond to a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 99.

One patient was taken to hospital in critical condition, EHS said.

DriveBC warned motorists to "expect major delays" as a result of the crash, and highway cameras show dozens of vehicles at a standstill on the road north of where the collision took place.

Just before 5 p.m., the provincial agency said the highway had reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 SB Vehicle incident at Lawrence Way is now open with single lane alternating traffic. Next update eta: 6pm. Crews are on scene. Please exercise caution in the area. Expect major delays.#SeatoSky #SquamishBC #WestVan pic.twitter.com/x3mywaIOSO