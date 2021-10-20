1 person in hospital after crash involving transport truck
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
One person is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a transport truck in Innisfil on Tuesday night.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of 89 and 5th sideroad.
Fire officials say the sole occupant in the car was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and all roads in the area have reopened.
