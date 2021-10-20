iHeartRadio

1 person in hospital after crash involving transport truck

A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)

One person is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a transport truck in Innisfil on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of 89 and 5th sideroad.

Fire officials say the sole occupant in the car was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and all roads in the area have reopened.  

