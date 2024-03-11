1 person in serious condition after shooting in Brampton

Peel police are seeking public assistance in a shooting, attempted murder investigation that left one person seriously injured Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at a plaza on McMurchy Avenue South, in the area of Queen Street West and Main Street South.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

According to police, one suspect fled the scene who is a multi-race, slim-built male between the ages of 16 and 18 and is five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten. Police say that he was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Nike jacket, dark-coloured track pants and dark-coloured running shoes, possibly Nikes.

Anyone with information on the suspect, including his whereabouts, is asked to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.