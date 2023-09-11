1 person in serious condition following motorcycle crash

One person is in serious, non-life threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

The incident took place just before 1 p.m. at Anderson Road and Bonaventure Drive.

EMS confirmed the motorcyclist was transported to Foothills Medical Centre.

At around 1:30 p.m., the city's @yyctransportation social media feed said westbound Anderson between Arcadia Drive and Bonaventure Drive S.E. was closed. It advised using an alternate route.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on Anderson b/w Acadia Dr and Bonaventure Dr SE, the road is closed WB. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/6T8XJyt7LL

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.