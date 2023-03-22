1 person injured in fight outside southeast Calgary Walmart
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
One person was injured after a fight involving a weapon outside a southeast Calgary department store.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive.
Police say one person used a weapon, and a victim was assessed on scene for injuries.
Two people were taken into custody.
The cause of the altercation is still under investigation.
