iHeartRadio

1 person injured in fight outside southeast Calgary Walmart


One person was injured in a fight outside a southeast Calgary Wal-Mart Wednesday afternoon

One person was injured after a fight involving a weapon outside a southeast Calgary department store.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive.

Police say one person used a weapon, and a victim was assessed on scene for injuries.

Two people were taken into custody.

The cause of the altercation is still under investigation.

12