1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
The collision happened on northbound Highway 2 near 370 Avenue S.E. at around 10:30 a.m.
Northbound Highway 2 is closed north of Highway 547 near Aldersyde as police investigate, according to 511 Alberta.
RCMP have asked drivers to use an alternate route as the closure could be in place for multiple hours.
Update: NB Hwy2 closed just north of Hwy547 near Aldersyde due to MVC investigation. Detour using Hwy7 to Hwy2A in Okotoks. Expect major delays. (12:09pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/B8WSgSAgO6— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 9, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…
-
3x Paralympian makes stop in Sask on cross-country 'Sledge Skate of Hope' tourThree time Paralympic medallist and two time world champion, Tyler McGregor, was at Echo Valley Provincial Park on Thursday raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation with his "Sledge Skate of Hope" Tour.
-
Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS documentThe Alberta government is aware that the Edmonton area has a deficit of hundreds of hospital beds and that number is expected to balloon to roughly 1,500 in the next few years, according to internal documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton.
-
Temperatures unofficially exceed 1966 record high in Windsor-EssexAn unseasonably warm day in Windsor-Essex has unofficially broken records.
-
'Happy we got the book back': 33 years later, book returned to Winnipeg libraryA copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic ‘Catcher in the Rye’ has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor saysRegina mayor Sandra Masters says there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.
-
$10M lawsuit launched over plan to bring professional soccer team to SaskatoonA group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Coquitlam RCMP hope to reunite missing wakeboards, rings, photo album with rightful ownersMounties are searching for the rightful owners of various items found in Coquitlam over the past few months, including a pair of wakeboards, multiple rings and a photo album.
-
Loaded shotguns, handguns and cocaine seized from Canmore homeA 26-year-old Canmore man faces multiple charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search of a Silvertip home.
-
New 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia' movies on tapDisney is working on sequels for 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia,' three huge hits as the entertainment powerhouse attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger.