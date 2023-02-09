1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary

Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.

The collision happened on northbound Highway 2 near 370 Avenue S.E. at around 10:30 a.m.

Northbound Highway 2 is closed north of Highway 547 near Aldersyde as police investigate, according to 511 Alberta.

RCMP have asked drivers to use an alternate route as the closure could be in place for multiple hours.

Update: NB Hwy2 closed just north of Hwy547 near Aldersyde due to MVC investigation. Detour using Hwy7 to Hwy2A in Okotoks. Expect major delays. (12:09pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/B8WSgSAgO6

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…