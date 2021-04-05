1 dead in avalanche on Haddo Peak near Lake Louise, Alta.

One person was killed on Monday morning in an avalanche near Lake Louise, Alta.

A report posted to the Avalanche Canada website says two people were ski touring up the northeast face of Haddo Peak just before 9 a.m. when they triggered a slide.

The avalanche "released at an elevation of 2,950 metres on an east facing, shallow snowpack area and appears to have failed near the ground on either a sun crust or on basal facets," read the report.

"The avalanche was approximately 40 meters wide and the fracture line is estimated to be 40-60 centimetres deep."

Both people were caught in the avalanche and one managed to get themselves out of the flow.

"The second member of the party was carried 600 metres through extreme terrain," read the report.

"The survivor was able to descend, locate and then extricate their partner, who was unfortunately deceased."

Haddo Peak is about two hours west of Calgary in Banff National Park.