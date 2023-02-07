1 person rushed to hospital after assault at Ajax GO Station

One person is in hospital after a stabbing at a GO station in Ajax on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police responded to Ajax GO Station for an assault at around 2:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition has since stabilized.

No suspect information is available so far, police said.

“We are fully cooperating and assisting the police with this investigation,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said in a statement.

At least one train was delayed because of the incident. Metrolinx said the station remains open, and train and bus services are running on schedule.

The Crown agency noted that one tunnel at the station is closed for the investigation.