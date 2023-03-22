1 person sent to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Langley

A two-vehicle crash in Langley late Tuesday sent at least one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the Brookswood area around 9:45 p.m. to find a white car rolled completely onto its side, and another dark silver vehicle with significant front damage.

At least one person was transported to hospital, and the area around the 4500 block of 200th street was closed for hours as crews surveyed the scene.

CTV News has reached out to Langley RCMP for more information. This article will be updated if and when Mounties respond.