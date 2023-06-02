1 person seriously injured after ultralight aircraft fire in Surrey

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an ultralight plane caught on fire in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers with the Surrey RCMP were called to an ultralight aviation field on 152 Street near 69 Avenue around 1:30 p.m., a statement from Mounties says.

"Police are currently on scene and the circumstances that led to the fire are unclear at this time. The fire spread to the surrounding grass area and firefighters are actively working to extinguish it," the media release continues, adding that 152 Street has been closed to traffic in both directions between 68 and 72 avenues.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Details on the person's injuries were not provided and police did not say if there was anyone else on the plane at the time.