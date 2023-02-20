iHeartRadio

1 person slightly hurt, several pets killed in house fire in Chilliwack


A Chilliwack Fire Department vehicle is seen in this photo from the department's Facebook page.

Several pets have died in an early morning house fire in Chilliwack on Monday.

One person was also slightly hurt when flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m.

The Chilliwack Fire department says a number of people were in the home in a residential neighbourhood on the city's northwest side when the blaze occurred.

Officials say all the residents had managed to escape before fire crews arrived.

The home is extensively damaged.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.

