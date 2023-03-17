'Sad and tragic death' in Pitt Meadows not a criminal matter, RCMP say

One person is dead in what police are calling a "sad and tragic" incident in Pitt Meadows Friday afternoon.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was deployed to the 18200 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road for what crews initially described as a "serious vehicle incident."

In an update Saturday, Supt. Wendy Mehat, the officer in charge of Ridge Meadows RCMP, described the incident as a "sad and tragic death that happened on private property."

"At this point, it's not a criminal matter, and therefore not being investigated as such," Mehat told CTV News.

In an email to CTV News on Friday, BC Emergency Health Services said it was notified of the incident just after 1 p.m.

"Two ambulances responded and cared for and transported one patient to hospital in serious condition," BCEHS said.

It was unclear Saturday whether the person taken to hospital had succumbed to their injuries or if multiple people had been injured in the vehicle incident.

Images from the scene show a grey SUV against the back of a house. Wooden debris can be seen next to the vehicle on the driveway.

In a tweet Friday, Cpl. Dave Noon of ICARS warned drivers to expect delays as investigators worked at the scene.