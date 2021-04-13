1 puppy found, 2 still missing after daytime break-and-enter: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey are investigating the theft of three young puppies after they were taken from a home over the weekend.

The RCMP said the three American bulldog pups were taken from a home on 8 Avenue near 176 Street. The theft was first announced in a social media post Monday and by Tuesday morning, one of the puppies named Rosie had been found.

"Following reports in the media, Surrey RCMP received information from the public and was able to recover one of the puppies," a news release from the RCMP says.

"The puppy had been sold to a member of the public at a car show in Mission, BC, over the weekend."

It's believed the break-and-enter happened between 12 and 4 p.m. on April 10. Mounties said they think they other two puppies were "sold in a similar manner."

"We don't know what the price of these particular puppies are, but we do know that dogs and puppies – especially during the pandemic – are a high-value item," Sgt. Elenore Sturko told CTV News Vancouver on Monday.

"Puppies and dogs are very sought-after, so we're asking anyone with any information to please give us a call."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

The notice comes about two weeks after police in Abbotsford alerted the public to the theft of five young kittens.

They were eventually reunited with their mother, a cat named Mittens, after one of them was brought to the SPCA and the four others were recovered by the department's crime reduction unit.