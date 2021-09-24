1 road worker killed, another injured in crash near Nanaimo, B.C.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a road worker and injured another near Nanaimo on Thursday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Kipp Road and the Trans-Canada Highway just before midnight, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

When Mounties arrived, two people were already being treated by paramedics.

"Tragically, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries," said RCMP in a statement Friday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a white hatchback car, was detained at the crash site by investigators.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, RCMP say that alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

JSK Traffic Control Services president Remon Hanna confirmed the incident with CTV News on Friday.

He said the crash has left him speechless and he expressed frustration about the alleged role that alcohol had in the crash.

Hanna told CTV News that the driver of the vehicle was taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it was saddened by the news of the incident and expressed its condolences to family members involved in the crash.

"We understand that the incident occurred in a construction zone, with reduced speed limits, signage and traffic control in place," reads a statement by the province.

"The ministry reminds everyone that speeding through construction zones is illegal, and urges everyone to drive with caution when in construction zones."

The stretch of highway was closed in both directions between 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday.

The BC Coroners Service was also notified of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision – or the area before the crash took place – is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.