1 safely escapes fire in northeast Edmonton

An Edmontonian was able to safely escape when flames broke out at a northeast Edmonton townhouse early Friday morning.

Smoke coming from the windows of a Harrison Place townhome was reported just before 3:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a working fire on the second storey.

The unit's resident had already safely escaped.

Adjacent suites were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames. By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene around 5 a.m., it had been handed over to investigators.

Damage was visible at a second-storey window.

Along with the resident, three cats were displaced in the event and are being helped by the Emergency Support Response Team, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.