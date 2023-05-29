1 Sask. resident dead, 1 seriously injured in North Dakota motorcycle crash

One person from Estevan, Sask. is dead and another is seriously injured following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on May 28 near Fortuna, North Dakota.

Around 4:18 p.m. local time, officers were called to the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 85, according to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A Ford F150 was travelling south and the motorcycle was travelling east. Police say the F150 did not yield do the motorcycle, leading to the collision.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man from Estevan, and the passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Estevan, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were seriously injured, and were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby then were transferred to Trinity Health in Minot.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing helmets.

The woman later died from her injuries, she was later identified as 43-year-old Leigh-Ann Tessier of Estevan in a social media post from Southern Plains Co-op Ltd.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol and charges are pending.

Fortuna is located approximately 10 kilometres south of the Oungre border crossing in southern Saskatchewan.