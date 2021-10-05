1 sent to hospital after shooting in Grande Prairie
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
One man was sent to hospital following a shooting in Grande Prairie on Tuesday.
At around 10:58 p.m., police responded to the area of 105 Avenue and 100 Street to a reported shooting.
On arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body. According to police, he was taken to hospital for treatment.
RCMP do not believe there’s any danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.
