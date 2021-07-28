1 sent to hospital with smoke inhalation from southwest fire

One person was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation after a fire at a commercial building in southwest Calgary on Tuesday.

Firefighters were met by large volumes of smoke and flames coming from the front of the building in the 5700 block of Third Avenue S.W. when they arrived about 9 a.m.

Crews made an aggressive attack because it was believed one person was still inside and the flames were quickly brought under control.

"The lone occupant of the business was able to self-evacuate just prior to the arrival of fire crews," read a release.

"The occupant was checked by Alberta Health Services on scene and transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, two cats that were also in the business succumbed to the heat, smoke and flames."

Investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Anyone with photos of the fire prior to crews arriving is asked to send them to PIOfire@calgary.ca.

SECOND FIRE HOURS LATER

About two hours later, crews were called to the 1300 block of 12 Avenue S.W. where they discovered smoke and flames coming from a building.

"Again, firefighters began an aggressive interior attack and quickly extinguished the fire," read a release.

"Investigators … would like to remind all Calgarians to be aware of the risks of storing flammable or combustible materials in close proximity to any heat source, such as a boiler or furnace."