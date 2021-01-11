A woman is in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of a collision on Anthony Henday Drive at the Highway 14 exit.

It was reported that a Pontiac Montana was going eastbound on the Henday, took the exit and swerved, striking a sign and rolling multiple times.

The lone occupant, a 37-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, police said.

Investigators believe speed was likely a factor in the collision.

The eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between 17 Street and the Highway 14 exit remain closed.