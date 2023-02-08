1 seriously injured after weekend rollover north of Edmonton

One person was hospitalized in serious condition after rolling their vehicle just north of Athabasca.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Highway 813, north of Township Road 672, on Sunday around 9:50 a.m.

The male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital by EMS in serious condition and later airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

Police believe icy roads played a factor in the crash.

Athabasca is about 145 kilometres north of Edmonton.