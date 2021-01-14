A person who police believe broke into a Saddle Lake First Nation home on Jan. 11 is recovering from a gunshot wound.

St. Paul RCMP say around 10:30 that night, they received a call about a gun being discharged during a home invasion.

One person was shot, Mounties say. None of the residents were hurt.

Three people from the First Nation are facing charges after the event.

Byron Crane, 37, faces six charges including discharge of a firearm with intent and breaking and entering with intent. He is in custody and was scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

Louise Whiskeyjack, 43, is charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of crystal meth. Whiskeyjack was released after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.

Jenny Badger, 21, faces three counts of failing to comply with a release order condition, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of crystal meth. She was also scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

An RCMP sergeant said investigators believe the incident was a targeted offence and as such do not believe the larger public is at risk.