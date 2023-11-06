iHeartRadio

1 stabbed near Calgary's Drop-In Centre


Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed outside the Drop-In Centre on Monday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., police said a man was attacked outside the shelter.

The victim then ran into the building for help.

EMS attended the scene and took him to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police haven't released any details about the suspect.

